Soon, You’ll Be Able to Accessorize Your Mansur Bag With Mansur Clothes

Photo: Filippo Fior

While many of its fellow New York independent labels are contracting, Mansur Gavriel is expanding. The designers who redefined the “It” bag in 2013 went on to branch into equally covetable shoes, and said a couple of years ago that clothing would probably be next. Now, they’re officially launching ready-to-wear for fall 2017, according to a release from the brand today. They plan to show their first clothing collection during Fashion Week this coming September, in accordance with an overall see-now-buy-now shift.

This coming Fashion Week, they’re not planning an on-schedule presentation, but will open up their Wooster Street pop-up store to the public with their spring 2017 collection, shown in a candy-shop setting. Said co-designer Rachel Mansur, “We create immersive Mansur Gavriel environments every season and so wanted to continue that. We love the idea of creating a new world for guests to escape to.”