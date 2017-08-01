Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Despite Mariah Carey already doing a short interview about her not-too-great New Year’s Eve live performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, the diva has decided to speak out once again, this time a little more candidly, about what exactly went down on that fateful evening in Times Square. Choosing to record an audio message and post it on her Twitter account, Carey took sharp aim at the production company who handled her three-song set. “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Carey took her criticism one step further by accusing the company of sabotaging her performance. “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working at all,” she explained. “Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt.” Dick Clark Productions has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying last week that any gross oversight or efforts to “intentionally compromise the success of any artist” is “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”