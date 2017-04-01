Tip: If you’re looking for a hard-yes wedding dress and the uncompromising service to go with it, there’s an outstanding experience to be had at Moda Operandi’s posh New York showroom on East 64th Street. Yes, the online luxury retailer has its own townhouse in the city, and, as you’d expect, an appointment there is hyper-personalized, supremely attentive, and aesthetically sublime. What better way to explore the brand’s wildly covetable bridal collections?

While their full bridal selection is available to order online, the brand is offering the opportunity to see, touch, and try on an array of curated styles from the most sought-after dress designers at its New York and London showrooms throughout January. Plus, during your exclusive gown-see, a Moda Operandi personal stylist can help you zero in on honeymoon must-haves, fine jewelry, and any other accessories you’ll need on the big day.

See the dates below, when dresses from the listed designers will be on-site in New York. (London dates are designated, too, if you’re in town then.) While you’re there, you can also view 11 gowns exclusive to Moda Operandi from designers including Monique Lhuillier and Reem Acra. Browse the gallery below for a taste of all the designs you can expect to see. Then book your in-person appointment. Can’t make it to the showroom? Visit Moda’s online bridal destination, or connect with one of its personal stylists.

Click through for a sampling of styles from each designer.

January 13 to 18

Isabelle Armstrong

January 16 to 27

Elizabeth Kennedy

January 23 to 27

Elizabeth Fillmore

Costarellos (also in London)

Temperley London (also in London)

January 26 to 29

Vera Wang

Through January & beyond

MO Exclusive Collection, featuring gowns by:

Elizabeth Kennedy

Delphine Manivet

Rosie Assoulin

J. Mendel

Temperley London

Reem Acra

Delpozo

Monique Lhuillier

Costarellos

Romona Keveža