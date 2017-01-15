Attention: Meghan Markle Has Now Met Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Prince Harry is making the royal rounds with his girlfriend Meghan Markle, whose latest encounter was with Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in London. Markle reportedly made a great impression on Princess Kate; she also gave the princess a “dream diary” as a birthday present, according to People. The Suits actress has already met Prince William, who gave the relationship two thumbs up.

It seems meeting Middleton was an important step forward. A source told The Sun, “Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry. Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.” Perhaps Queen Elizabeth II and her coven of corgis are next.