Melania Trump Wears Hervé Pierre to the Inaugural Balls

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday night First Lady Melania Trump traded her pale blue Ralph Lauren dress and jacket for a gown she designed with Hervé Pierre.

“It’s an honor to dress the First Lady,” Pierre said, according to WWD. “I was actually lucky because over my 20 years in the U.S., I dressed all the first ladies: Mrs. Clinton at Oscar [de la Renta], Mrs. Bush and Mrs. Obama at Carolina Herrera. So I feel lucky and honored to dress Melania Trump, but this time under my name.”

Pierre said that due to her background as a model, he and Trump already had “the same vocabulary” and their collaboration was “organic.” They came up with a vanilla crepe gown, with a full-legth gazar arc that opens into a side slit. The dress is accented by a red silk faille ribbon at the waist.

Trump knows what she likes and doesn’t plan to change her style due to her new role, according to Pierre. “It was fun to respect her very tailored sense of fashion and to translate it in a gown,” she said. “The lines are sharp, the design has no fuss and reflects Mrs. Trump’s vision of fashion and the way she feels in a gown.”