Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The rumors were true: Noted Hillary-supporter Ralph Lauren is indeed dressing Melania Trump for the inauguration. This morning, the incoming First Lady wore a pale-blue cashmere dress-and-jacket combo with matching gloves and pumps for a church service at St. John’s Church, reports WWD. She’ll keep the same outfit for tea at the White House and the swearing-in ceremony as well.

This isn’t the first time Melania has worn Ralph Lauren; she opted for a white jumpsuit by the designer on Election Night. The ‘60s-style outfit is also drawing comparisons on Twitter to a Jackie Kennedy outfit:

The next question: Who’s making her gown for tonight’s balls? Given that one rumor turned out to be true, it’s probably a decent bet that she’ll be in a Karl Lagerfeld creation.