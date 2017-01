Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to the inaugural swearing-in ceremony, Donald and Melania Trump were greeted in front of the White House and welcomed inside for tea and coffee with Barack and Michelle Obama. Melania handed Michelle a gift, which looked, from the telltale blue box, to be something from Tiffany & Co., and the two couples stood and posed for a series of photographs before heading inside.

Peaceful transition of power aside, it looked awkward as all hell.

We are all Michelle Obama today pic.twitter.com/k8cCYFeTAQ — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 20, 2017

An awkward moment made even more so: #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/58McjEUoEU — Josh Voorhees (@JoshVoorhees) January 20, 2017

*record scratch * Yep, that's me. I bet you're wondering how I got here. pic.twitter.com/HjlOSR9Am9 — Sarah Karlan (@SkarSkarSkar) January 20, 2017

When you get a book for Christmas instead of an XBox pic.twitter.com/BVc6gjf3CF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2017

Same, Michelle. Same.