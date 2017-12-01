Let Michelle Obama’s Thank You Notes Dull the Pain of Her Imminent Good-bye

Photo: NBC

She may not have the platform of a farewell address, but Michelle Obama isn’t saying good-bye to public life without making the rounds. The First Lady made her final appearance with the title on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where she used the show’s Thank You Notes segment to express gratitude for her many White House initiatives, showing off some facility with puns in the process. Obama made herself right at home for the segment, stepping behind the host’s desk to display seasoned timing and an easy gravitation toward the rim shot. Now, The Tonight Show With Michelle Obama sounds pretty okay to us, but if the FLOTUS insists on loftier ambitions, at least we’ll always have mom-dancing YouTube wormholes to remember this time by.