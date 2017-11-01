Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, not long after President Barack Obama’s farewell address ended, Michelle Obama decided to share a little something on Instagram. In his speech earlier that night, the president gave a heartfelt tribute to Michelle, Sasha and Malia, his pride and joy. So it makes sense that the first lady would reciprocate all that love in her own way. She didn’t need a speech to do it (though she’s done that too). Instead, she narrowed down her thoughts down to a simple black-and-white image of the Obama family (And you know what they say, a photo is worth a thousand words). So here’s a throwback photo of the Obamas, courtesy of Michelle:



So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Relationship goals? Family goals? Why, yes. Yes, indeed.

