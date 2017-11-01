Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, not long after President Barack Obama’s farewell address ended, Michelle Obama decided to share a little something on Instagram. In his speech earlier that night, the president gave a heartfelt tribute to Michelle, Sasha and Malia. The First lady reciprocated all that love in her own way: posting a simple black-and-white image of the Obama family (You know what they say, a photo is worth a thousand words). So here’s a throwback photo of the Obamas, courtesy of Michelle:



So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Relationship goals? Family goals? Yes, all of the above.

