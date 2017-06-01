In her last public speech as First Lady, Michelle Obama honored Terri Tchorzynski, the White House’s 2017 School Counselor of the Year. The First Lady launched the annual tradition herself in 2015, and in her speech today, she spoke of the importance of education, the fearlessness of America’s young people, and of course, the power of hope.

At the conclusion of her speech, the First Lady teared up as she told the crowd of educators, “I want to close today by simply saying thank you. Thank you for everything you do for our kids and our country. Being your First Lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud.”