The Latest on the Cut

9:29 a.m.

Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged While Drinking Prior to Hospitalization

“While having drinks, I realized that something was not right.”

9:17 a.m.

Russia’s Parliament Voted to Decriminalize Certain Types of Domestic Violence

Parliament voted 380-3 to pass the bill.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

5 Quotes From the March for Life and What They Mean for the Future of Abortion

Brought to you by Mike Pence, Chris Smith, and more.

Yesterday at 5:42 p.m.

Karen Pence Has Not Met Anyone With More ‘Compassion for Women’ Than Mike Pence

The vice-president’s wife introduced him before his speech at the March for Life.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

This Exhibit Shows the Fight for Equal Pay

The exhibit Wage On! Women, Art, and Money examines women’s rights in the workplace.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

‘Abortion Access More Popular Than Trump’ Banner Flies Over the March for Life

Where’s the lie?

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Holding Hands All Over Italy

The Gomez/Weeknd love tour has apparently kicked off.

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Jenny Slate’s New Film Redefines the Woman Who Cheats

She and Gillian Robespierre discussed their new film Landline at Sundance.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Abbi Jacobson on Her New Movie Person to Person

She spoke with the Cut at Sundance, just before the Women’s March.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

I’ve Used This Acne Mask for a Decade and a Half

It costs $4 and comes in a bright-green tube.

Yesterday at 3:23 p.m.

Anti-Abortion Activists Said a Prayer for Madonna at the March for Life

Not sure this is the kind of little prayer she had in mind.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

6 Marriage Traditions That Made Me Rethink My Own

When other cultures’ relationship customs hit close to home.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

The Real Work of Being an Ally

Supporting the people who need it most.

Yesterday at 2:50 p.m.

Everything You Need for the Best Night’s Sleep

From the mattress topper and pillow to the eye mask and earplugs.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Missy Elliott Is Back Twice Over With Music Video for New Single ‘I’m Better’

Featuring Lamb.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

How to Dress for the End of the World

Even in the apocalypse, one should never forgo a chance to look chic.

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

15 Faces Taylor Swift Makes in Her New Music Video

So much head-clutching.

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m.

Lily-Rose Depp and SoKo Partied This Week

Plus: Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez, Naomie Harris.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

Raf Simons Not Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Designs, Thinks He’s a ‘Sweet Guy’

The fashion version of “I don’t know her.”

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

New York Magazine’s Sex Lives Podcast: Whither the Lesbian?

This week’s podcast.