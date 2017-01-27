The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

I’ve Used This Acne Mask for a Decade and a Half

It costs $4 and comes in a bright-green tube.

27 mins ago

Anti-Abortion Activists Said a Prayer for Madonna at the March for Life

Not sure this is the kind of little prayer she had in mind.

3:14 p.m.

6 Marriage Traditions That Made Me Rethink My Own

When other cultures’ relationship customs hit close to home.

2:52 p.m.

The Real Work of Being an Ally

Supporting the people who need it most.

2:50 p.m.

Everything You Need for the Best Night’s Sleep

From the mattress topper and pillow to the eye mask and earplugs.

2:48 p.m.

Missy Elliott Is Back Twice Over With Music Video for New Single ‘I’m Better’

Featuring Lamb.

2:20 p.m.

How to Dress for the End of the World

Even in the apocalypse, one should never forgo a chance to look chic.

2:10 p.m.

15 Faces Taylor Swift Makes in Her New Music Video

So much head-clutching.

1:30 p.m.

Lily-Rose Depp and SoKo Partied This Week

Plus: Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez, Naomie Harris.

1:26 p.m.

Raf Simons Not Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Designs, Thinks He’s a ‘Sweet Guy’

The fashion version of “I don’t know her.”

1:13 p.m.

New York Magazine’s Sex Lives Podcast: Whither the Lesbian?

This week’s podcast.

12:48 p.m.

Judge Rules Against Dismissing Melania Trump’s Libel Lawsuit

The First Lady’s libel lawsuit against a blogger will move forward.

12:07 p.m.

19 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a Moncler jacket, Junya Watanabe clutch and Miansai necklace.

11:33 a.m.

President Trump Called Another Woman Disgusting, This Time It’s Madonna

But remember that he spent several years trying to scam her into a date.

10:40 a.m.

Sheryl Sandberg Criticizes Trump’s Ban on Global Abortion Funding

She wrote a Facebook post supporting legislation that goes against it.

9:32 a.m.

Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Attacking JFK Airport Worker in Hijab

He reportedly said, “Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you.”

9:02 a.m.

Cat Marnell Is Still Alive

And the “unhealthy health writer” has a new memoir.

9:00 a.m.

How to Murder Your Life

I was a slutty and self-loathing downtown party girl fellatrix rushing to ruin.

8:52 a.m.

Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of Domestic Violence

She’s filed a restraining order against her ex-husband.

8:00 a.m.

Compassion for Melania Is Misguided — But It Isn’t Wrong

Melania doesn’t need your help, but someone else might.