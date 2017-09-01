Photographer Yagazie Emezi Captures the Old and New of Casablanca

Photo: Yagazie Emezi

Weekend With is an ongoing Instagram series that features people we like photographing places we’d like to be. Follow @thecut on Instagram to join in, and tag your photos with #weekendwith when you travel somewhere new.

Yagazie Emezi is a multi-disciplinary artist and documentary photographer from Aba, Nigeria. She studied cultural anthropology and African studies in the United States before returning to her native country as a visual curator for Bialere, a digital platform that showcases young African creatives.

On a recent trip to Morocco, she captured the changing city with its ancient walls and traditional mosques against more modern, brightly painted corridors. Emezi is currently covering education for at-risk girls in Liberia alongside her personal project on scars and intimacy.

"Walking through the alleyways in the morning, there were very few people which provided a quiet sort of intimacy with my walk." #weekendwith @yagazieemezi in #Casablanca A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Not the worst way to spend a Saturday. 🐱🍞 "I wish my relationship with bread could be this solid. A cat stretches then curls into some leftovers." #weekendwith @yagazieemezi in #Casablanca. A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

@yagazieemezi is a multi-disciplinary artist and documentary photographer from Aba, Nigeria. She studied Cultural Anthropology and African Studies in the United States before returning to Nigeria as a Visual Curator for Bialere, a digital platform focused on showcasing young African creatives. This weekend she'll be sharing her photos of #Casablanca for #weekendwith. A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:30am PST