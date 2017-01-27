New York Magazine’s Sex Lives Podcast: Whither the Lesbian?

Photo: Mark Leibowitz/Masterfile/Corbis

L is the first letter of LGBTQ, but the community L represents often remains misrepresented and on the fringe. This week, two generations of queer women discuss the state of the modern lesbian. Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, who is in her 20s, explains why her generation of gender-fluid queers often resists the world lesbian. Slate’s Double X co-host June Thomas, who is in her 50s, discusses the lesbian radicalism of her youth and its role in modern feminism. And both women agree on one thing: It can be damn hard to find new communities of queer women, particularly when lesbian bars and bookstores struggle to stay open. So where are the lesbians? Why are we failing to see them? (Maybe we’re not paying enough attention to key rings?) How much visibility is enough — and visible to whom? Call 646-494-3590 with your thoughts. With Maureen O’Connor.