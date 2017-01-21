This morning, the NYC Women’s March — one the many sister marches of the Women’s March on Washington — kicked off at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza. Over 75,000 people were expected to attend; current estimates put the number of attendees around 100,000. Here are some scenes from the event.
People Came Out in Droves for the NYC Women’s March
