People Came Out in Droves for the NYC Women’s March

By
Image
A scene from the NYC Women’s March, January 21, 2017. Photo: Jessica Roy

This morning, the NYC Women’s March — one the many sister marches of the Women’s March on Washington — kicked off at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza. Over 75,000 people were expected to attend; current estimates put the number of attendees around 100,000. Here are some scenes from the event.

Image
Photo: Jessica Roy
Image
Photo: Jessica Roy
Image
Photo: Jessica Roy
Image
Photo: Jessica Roy
Image
Photo: Kathleen Hou
Image
Photo: Kathleen Hou
Image
Photo: Kathleen Hou
Image
Photo: Jessica Roy