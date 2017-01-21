The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

The Women’s March Was So Big It Almost Didn’t March

Attendees far outnumbered the 200,000 organizers planned for.

23 mins ago

Madonna to Women’s March Detractors: ‘F*ck You’

She expressed herself.

3:35 p.m.

Read Janet Mock’s Women’s March Speech on Trans Women of Color and Sex Workers

From the Women’s March: “I stand here today most of all because I am my sister’s keeper.”

3:01 p.m.

The Women’s March Drew a Much Larger Crowd Than Trump’s Inauguration

A roundup of the worldwide rallies.

2:35 p.m.

New Yorkers Showed Up in Droves for the NYC Women’s March

About 100,000 people came out.

1:44 p.m.

Here’s Why a Women’s March Organizer Brought Her Baby Onstage

The baby appeared to sleep peacefully throughout.

1:00 p.m.

6 Compelling Things Gloria Steinem Said at the Women’s March

“We are united here for bodily integrity.”

11:55 a.m.

Over 1 Million New York Women to Have Access to Free Contraception and Abortions

Andrew Cuomo’s announcement comes alongside the Women’s March.

10:30 a.m.

U.S. Border Agents Are Rejecting Canadians Headed to the Women’s March

People in at least three groups were reportedly sent home.

10:00 a.m.

Here’s How to Watch the Women’s March on Washington Online

It’s happening right now.

1:10 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Dons Carolina Herrera for Inaugural Balls

The first daughter has been friends with the designer for years.

12:52 a.m.

Melania Trump Wears Hervé Pierre to the Inaugural Balls

The former model collaborated with the designer.

Yesterday at 7:43 p.m.

‘Smells Like Boys’: A Night at the DeploraBall

Partying in Trump’s America.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Inauguration Day in Washington Is Like a Nightmare Twitter Thread

People have come from around America to shout at each other.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Melania Trump’s White House Bio Talks a Lot About Her Modeling Experience

And also plugs her Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry collection on QVC.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton Partied This Week

Plus: Rosamund Pike, Joan Smalls, Naomie Harris.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Something Called Love Regulation May Save Your Relationship

Think of “love regulation” as a gym for your relationship. With no membership fees.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Baby pink, camo, and plenty of puffers.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

While We Were Busy, Justin Bieber Tried Out a New Look

Another brave sartorial choice from baby boy Bieber.

Yesterday at 2:22 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Wore the Only Appropriate Outfit to Trump’s Inauguration

Très chic, Bernard.