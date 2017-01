Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s on-again-off-again relationship rumored to be very much off-again, she took to Twitter to make it clear where she stands.

Namely, like you, she’s starting the new year single and just focusing on her work:



To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Meek Mill has yet to comment on the breakup, though he’s probably been nervous ever since he read the interview where she said, “You need no man on this planet at all, period.”