Your Guide to NYC Inauguration Weekend Protests

Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

If you can’t make it down to D.C. for the 200,000-person strong Women’s March on Washington, there’s a New York counterpart on the same day, among other protests.

January 19th, 6 p.m., Trump Tower

A protest outside Trump Tower planned by Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin is scheduled for 6 p.m. the night before the Inauguration. Per the NY Daily News, Mayor de Blasio, Rosie Perez, and Rev. Al Sharpton are reportedly expected to attend as well.

January 20th, 5 p.m., Foley Square

Should you want to protest on Inauguration Day itself, the Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Alternative, and other groups are organizing a January 20th march – NYC Stand Against Trump – that starts at 5 p.m. in Foley Square and will continue to the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street.

January 21st, 11 a.m., Dag Hammarskoljd Plaza

The January 21st NYC Women’s March will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. at Dag Hammarskoljd Plaza (47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue). The march route will go down 2nd Avenue to 42nd Street, where it will turn west and continue to 5th Avenue, then up to Trump Tower at 56th street. Over 75,000 people are expected to attend.

If you’re planning on taking part in any or all of the above protests, the Cut has created an extensive preparation guide for the Women’s March on Washington that may prove helpful.

And, as always, don’t forget your sign.