Oh, My God, Dev Patel and Tiny Child Actor Sunny Pawar Are So Cute

By
Patel and Pawar.Photo: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is not much to say about Dev Patel presenting his film Lion alongside his 8-year-old co-star Sunny Pawar except: Ohhhh, my God. Vanity Fair crowned Pawar “Oscar season’s new It Boy” last month, and clearly, he is. Watch out, Jacob Tremblay.

RelatedYour New Favorite Child Actor Is Sunny Pawar