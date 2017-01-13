Photo: Maggie Shannon / Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

“I want the Apollo Creed jacket!” one partygoer said, admiring designer Adam Selman’s stars-and-stripes-bedecked varsity jacket at Wednesday night’s Opening Ceremony dinner. Designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim invited some of their favorite people — including Whoopi Goldberg, Jessica Williams, Ilana Glazer, and St. Vincent — out to dine and model their Global Varsity Collection. The line features 47 styles, each printed with the insignia of a different country and meant as the designers’ celebration of Americans’ diverse origins. The jackets were first seen on the flag bearers in the Pageant of the People at OC’s show in September, and will be available starting January 27 at their store and site, as well as SSENSE, Selfridges, and Lane Crawford.



Goldberg, who talked up her new jacket on The View yesterday, was one of the stars of that comedian-stuffed show, and the brand has more entertainment coming our way. Leon and Lim have announced that they will be bypassing the NYFW schedule and, instead, staging an immersive presentation at the New York City Ballet on January 28. The evening will be choreographed by Justin Peck, who has worked with the label before on its spring 2016 show — the one that had models “falling” on the runway. He will present his new ballet, The Times Are Racing, and the dancers are going to wear custom designs by Peck and Leon. Leave it to Leon and Lim to keep surprising us, 15 years in.

