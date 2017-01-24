Pets Will Be Treated Similarly to Children in Alaska Divorce Courts

Photo: Nazir Azhari Photography/Getty Images/EyeEm

Since the dawn of pets — or at least blogging — one question has divided the world: Can you consider your pet to be your child?

This guy says no, and a Canadian judge overseeing a custody battle recently struck down the idea as well. Personally, I’m firmly in the yes-and-WHO-is-the-goodest-dog-son-in-the-WORLD camp, and a new amendment that took effect in Alaska on January 17 is more in line with that thinking.

While custody battles typically treat pets as property, H.B. 0147 has set a new precedent in divorce court.

Per the Washington Post:



It makes Alaska the first state in the country to require courts to take “into consideration the well-being of the animal” and to explicitly empower judges to assign joint custody of pets.

The law does not include fish.