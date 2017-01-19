The 5 Most Compelling Jewels in the Winter Antiques Show

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Winter Antiques Show

This year’s 63rd annual Winter Antiques Show at the Park Avenue Armory boasts an impressive array of fine jewelry, including a surrealist Salvador Dali hand ring (shown here) and a Fabergé Imperial brooch made with aquamarine and diamonds.

The show’s dealers come from all over the world for the event. Two pieces come from the London firm Wartski, which made Kate Middleton’s wedding ring from a piece of Welsh gold given to Prince William by Queen Elizabeth II. Another comes from the New York–based jeweler Kentshire, which also sells at Opening Ceremony and Bergdorf Goodman.

Click ahead to see five of the most interesting pieces on sale this weekend, from January 20 through January 29.