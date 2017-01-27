Lily-Rose Depp and Soko Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Fashion insiders partied in Paris this week, catching up over black-tie dinners and drinks after the haute couture shows. The Sidaction gala drew the most star-studded turnout: Lily-Rose Depp sat at one table, relaxing after she closed Karl Lagerfeld’s mirrored Chanel runway, while Diane Kruger posed for photos with Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior. Oscar-nominated actress Isabelle Huppert matched her scarlet column dress with bright-red lipstick.

At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, celebrities like Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley hung out in cozy cabins — Woodley wore a gray beanie and a sweatshirt; Fanning appeared in a pastel-pink coat.

Click ahead to see Naomie Harris, Jennifer Lopez, and more celebs in the best party pics from the week.