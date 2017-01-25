Mary Tyler Moore Made Working Look Good

View Slideshow Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80, was not just one of TV’s most influential stars, she was also an enduring fashion icon to millions of women. With The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1977) — one of the first TV shows to revolve around an unmarried career woman — Moore forever changed the landscape for women onscreen, blazing a trail for the likes of Cybill Shepherd, Ally McBeal, Carrie Bradshaw, and countless strong-willed heroines to come. And as millions of American women were inspired by her exploits in the working world, so too were they influenced by her style, from capris and white go-go boots to the iconic beret she tosses in the show’s opening credits. Click ahead to see a roundup of the best photos of Moore from throughout her life.