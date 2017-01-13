Natalie Portman and Kendall Jenner Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Celebrity partying started at the Golden Globes this week, where Emma Stone and a slew of famous women wore princess gowns, extravagant hair, and one excellent tuxedo. After the ceremony, the Jenner sisters ate some delicious-looking pizza. Blake Lively and Diane Kruger posed in shimmering sequins.

Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell lounged with Queen Latifah and Shay Mitchell in a hotel bathtub in Los Angeles. Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts went to Stella McCartney’s fall presentation. Click ahead to see Winona Ryder, Julianne Moore, and more celebrities in the best party pics from the week.