Emma Stone and Janelle Monáe Partied This Week

After a weekend full of New Year’s festivities, celebrities rallied for some weeknight debauchery. This week’s most star-studded event was W magazine’s “Best Performances” Portfolio and Golden Globes celebration — a pre-game for all the fashions you’ll see on the red carpet this Sunday. Emma Stone and Mahershala Ali, two of the most-talked-about awards season actors, wore spot-on color-coordinated outfits, and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a date night.

Earlier this week, Kirsten Dunst took party selfies. Bryce Dallas Howard gave a Champagne toast at a Moët & Chandon–hosted film festival. Click ahead to see Lily Collins, Tom Ford, and Rami Malek.