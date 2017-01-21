The Greatest Signs From the Women’s March

View Slideshow Photo: Jenni Miller

Millions of people protested across the globe Saturday in support of the Women’s March on Washington. And almost all did so with a handmade sign (or two or three) in tow, amplifying their voices with humor and straight-talk alike. From a 10-year-old girl to men in tights, everyone found a way to express how they’re feeling about the new president and the status of women’s rights in the United States. Click ahead to see the best signs from Washington, D.C., New York, and other cities across the country.

This post will be updated throughout the weekend.