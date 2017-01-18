As the Obamas prepare to leave the White House, we’ve been feeling pretty nostalgic. On Tuesday night, their official photographer Pete Souza decided to rub it in by sharing pictures of President Barack Obama and his daughters having a snowball fight on the White House lawn.

“People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can’t do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day. It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn’t drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed…and yes, hoped…that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did,” Souza wrote on Instagram.

Snow angels. 2010. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:24pm PST