The Latest on the Cut

6:08 p.m.

Rachel Comey on How She’s Mobilizing the Fashion Industry for the Women’s March

She put out a call to her fellow designers.

5:51 p.m.

Turmeric Might Not Have Magical Therapeutic Powers After All

A new study shines a skeptical light on turmeric.

5:34 p.m.

Republican Men Think Women Have It Better

A new survey found that 51 percent of Republican men think it’s a good time to be a woman in America.

5:32 p.m.

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

She will be out of prison on May 17.

5:26 p.m.

Why Some Parents Are Slaughtering Sophie the Giraffe

Cause of death: a viral article inciting mold fears.

5:15 p.m.

Why Not Sail to Italy With These Italian Men?

This daydream of a video comes courtesy of Caruso.

5:05 p.m.

Deal of the Day: An 84-Percent-Off Isabel Marant Blouse

They’re practically giving it away.

5:00 p.m.

Please Ignore This Enraging Person at the Women’s March

This week’s “Bermuda Square” comic strip.

4:46 p.m.

The Best Pants to Wear Around the House (and Even Outside)

Comfortable enough for lounging, but presentable enough in public.

4:43 p.m.

Activists Are Planning a Queer Dance Party Outside Mike Pence’s Home

The dance is in protest of Pence’s stance on LGBTQ issues.

4:21 p.m.

Louis Vuitton Held a Conversation on the Syrian Crisis

The brand has partnered with UNICEF to help the cause.

4:10 p.m.

You Aren’t Crazy, Trump Really Is Giving You More Migraines

The election has been a headache for migraine sufferers.

2:23 p.m.

Female Zebra Shark Gives Up on Shark Men and Mates With Herself

After being separated from her mate for three years, Leonie the shark reproduced asexually.

2:14 p.m.

Here’s Who’s Dressing Melania Trump for the Inauguration

The designer will reach across the aisle — or design room.

2:06 p.m.

I Got My Closet Under Control With These Magical Hangers

They let me store twice as much clothing in the same amount of space.

1:50 p.m.

Your Guide to NYC Inauguration Weekend Protests

Not making it to D.C.? Here are some local options.

1:07 p.m.

See All the Best Street Style From Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Wide-leg pants, puffer coats, lots of red.

12:34 p.m.

Fake News and Why Doctors Lie About Abortion

The consequences of bad information about women’s health.

12:33 p.m.

Alicia Keys Really Believes That Inner Beauty Is the Best Highlighter

Her glow doesn’t come in a compact.

12:02 p.m.

This Conspiracy Theory Will Change How You Feel About the Bachelor Villain

Corinne is not who she seems.