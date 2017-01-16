Pakistani Pop Star Stops Concert When He Spots Sexual Harassment

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paused his live performance in Karachi Saturday night to stop a group of male audience members from harassing a female fan.
In one viral video, Aslam stops his band to speak to the men in the front row before instructing his team to help her onstage and take her to another area of the venue. The Times of India reports that the singer told the men, “Haven’t you seen a girl?” he said. “Your mother or sister could be here as well … Act like a human being,” he scolded, while the audience cheered.