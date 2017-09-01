Pope Francis Invites Mothers to Breastfeed Their Infants in the Sistine Chapel

Photo: AP

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged mothers attending a baptismal service in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican to breastfeed their infants in the church, once again showing his support for public breastfeeding, the Washington Post reports.

During the ceremony, the Old Pope (sorry) was in the process of baptizing 28 children, when several of them began to cry. He then joked that “the concert has begun,” and invited mothers to breastfeed their children if they needed.

Per the Post:

“The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it is,” the pontiff said, according to Agence France-Presse. “You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

Apparently at least one of the mothers in attendance took him up on his offer, and nursed her child in the chapel. Pope Francis had made similar remarks during the same ceremony two years ago, when he told mothers to breastfeed their babies if they were crying or hungry.