Photo: 2016 Getty Images

We once believed that the ultimate show of self-confidence was having Taylor Swift as the maid of honor at your wedding, but we have been proven wrong. On Saturday, a White House aide demonstrated the ultimate sign of sheer bravery by having President Barack Obama serve as a groomsman at his wedding.

Marvin Nicholson, Obama’s longtime aide and regular golf partner, married Helen Pajcic, who works on policy for the Department of Education, at a private home in Jacksonville, Florida, this past weekend, with the president by his side, the Washington Post reports. Luckily for the bride, Michelle Obama wasn’t in attendance, so all eyes remained on her when they weren’t focused on the leader of the free world (or on Secretary of State John Kerry, who officiated the wedding).

We can’t help but admire the courage of the couple who was totally fine with being upstaged by Sunny and Bo’s dad.