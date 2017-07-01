Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Norway Vacation Was Almost Offensively Romantic

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle enjoyed a little London reunion on New Year’s Eve before heading off to Norway for some romance under the stars — well, the Aurora Borealis to be exact. The couple took a regular old commercial flight to Norway near the edge of the Arctic Circle so they could snuggle up under the Northern Lights. They also indulged in a number of delightful cold weather activities, such as riding about in sleds pulled by adorable Huskies and watching orcas frolic.

“They could be engaged by the spring,” gushed a source to US Weekly. So far, Markle has met Prince Charles and Prince William, and Buckingham Palace has given the pair two thumbs up. Queen Elizabeth II “is delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” a rep stated.