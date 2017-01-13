Is Your Himalayan Salt Lamp Trying to Kill You?

Photo: EnkiPhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Himalayan salt lamps — the preferred lighting choice of people who look forward to Coachella every year, own multiple luxury weed accessories, and/or believe gluten is evil — may be posing a hidden danger, reports the United States Product Safety Commission.

Specifically, if you bought a Lumière brand Himalayan salt lamp from Michaels between July 2016 and November 2016, you should know that, as you sit there bathing in its warm soothing glow, it is silently plotting to murder you — probably because it can’t stand to hear you play that Father John Misty album one more time.

Per a recall notice posted by the United States Product Safety Commission, “the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire.” The recall includes approximately 80,000 lamps of the Rock of Gibraltar, Carnival of Lights, and Basket of Rocks models.



And here’s a tip for the future: Don’t spend money on something with “Basket of Rocks” in the name.