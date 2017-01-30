Proenza Schouler Will Move Show to Paris

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

The designer exodus from New York continues, with Proenza Schouler announcing that next season’s show will not be in the city. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will be moving their show to Paris and aligning their schedule with that of the couture calendar, similar to the announcement Rodarte made last week.

Along with the change in location and timing, Proenza will also merge their main and pre-collections, only showing twice a year instead of the typical four. This follows the news of several designers cutting down on their production schedules and adopting a see-now, buy-now model to better align their product release with the way people shop. The brand joins those who have also announced departures from New York Fashion Week, including Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Comey, and Hood by Air.

Proenza’s New York show will be on February 13, and their first collection in Paris will be presented in July.