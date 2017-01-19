On Wednesday night, the activist group WERK for Peace hosted a queer dance party outside Mike Pence’s Maryland home, and it’s already shaping up to be the most successful event of Donald Trump’s inauguration weekend.
We don’t use this phrase lightly, but: It was lit. Like, dancing-on-cars-level lit.
As the Washington Post reports, there’s been markedly little enthusiasm around the president-elect’s inauguration in D.C. Despite Trump’s claim of an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration,” he’s only hosting three official balls, and many big-name event spaces will be vacant this weekend. Fewer bars registered for extended hours than in 2009 and 2013, and one nightclub owner said he isn’t expecting much. “Obviously in [2009], U Street blew up,” he told the Post. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
In other words, the best party of the inauguration is already over — sorry you missed it.