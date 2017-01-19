Protesters informed there are Trump supporters ahead. They were implored not to engage:"We do not need to feed their energy," organizer said pic.twitter.com/9J5kkWLVST — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 19, 2017

On Wednesday night, the activist group WERK for Peace hosted a queer dance party outside Mike Pence’s Maryland home, and it’s already shaping up to be the most successful event of Donald Trump’s inauguration weekend.

Hundreds are dancing to @rihanna outside of VP Elect Mike Pence's DC house to protest what they view as his anti-gay policies. pic.twitter.com/Kim1nbAjHi — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 19, 2017

"We are here / we are queer / we will dance" chants at #LGBTQ dance party outside Mike Pence's house on his last night living there pic.twitter.com/N4ZkQVF8qB — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 19, 2017

These are the streets outside Mike Pence's house in D.C., shut down by activists throwing a Queer Dance Party tonight. Pure jubilance. pic.twitter.com/GrJAgvSZBh — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 19, 2017

We don’t use this phrase lightly, but: It was lit. Like, dancing-on-cars-level lit.

Queer dance party outside Mike Pence's house pic.twitter.com/sQvlha4uGW — Infantry Snowflake (@CrappyMovies) January 19, 2017

If this video of @werkforpeace organizer Firas Nasr leading the protest doesn't make you want to become a political organizer, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/tBHiRMOsa4 — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 19, 2017

As the Washington Post reports, there’s been markedly little enthusiasm around the president-elect’s inauguration in D.C. Despite Trump’s claim of an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration,” he’s only hosting three official balls, and many big-name event spaces will be vacant this weekend. Fewer bars registered for extended hours than in 2009 and 2013, and one nightclub owner said he isn’t expecting much. “Obviously in [2009], U Street blew up,” he told the Post. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

In other words, the best party of the inauguration is already over — sorry you missed it.