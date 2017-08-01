Queen Elizabeth II Appears in Public for the First Time in Almost a Month

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was seen in public for the first time in almost a month when she attended church with her family Sunday. She’d been ill with a bad cold and even had to skip services on Christmas and New Year’s. The last time the Queen had been seen in public since falling ill was on December 9. The Queen joined Prince William, Princess Kate, Kate’s mom Carole Middleton, brother James Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton at the St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham.



The Queen was the victim of a cruel and distasteful hoax when an official-looking Twitter account tweeted on December 29 that she’d passed away. Princess Anne announced at a New Year’s Day service that the Queen was “better” despite her illness.

