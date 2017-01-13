Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On the promotional tour for the final season of HBO’s Girls, Jemima Kirke has sat down with a few magazines — most notably Glamour, which put all four Girls on its February cover — but no one has asked her about her husband, Michael Mosberg. Us Weekly reported last night that Kirke, 31, and Mosberg, 39, have been separated since the summer.

According to Us Weekly, the “NYC-based pair, who tied the knot in 2009, decided to call it quits in the summer of 2016.” And here’s the evidence: A “source adds that Mosberg was on the exclusive, members-only dating app Raya back in July.” (Raya is getting marginally famous people in all kinds of trouble this week.)

Kirke discussed her relationship in an interview with The Telegraph last February, where she revealed that she met Mosberg in rehab. The estranged couple shares children Rafaella, 6, and Memphis, 4.