Never-Before-Seen Photos of Hillary Clinton

View Slideshow Photo: The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely; © 2017 Dolph Briscoe Center for American History; published by the University of Texas Press.

In January of 1993, two weeks before Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration, Hillary Clinton asked Robert McNeely to be their official White House photographer. McNeely captured the family’s public and private moments for the next six years. In 100 previously unseen photographs now showcased in the collection The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years, published this month by University of Texas Press, we see the former First Lady host Princess Diana and Anna Wintour, decorate the White House Christmas tree, and pose in a stylish fur headpiece in Moscow.

“Despite having been in the public eye for so long, Hillary Clinton is often described as the least-known, least-understood famous person in America,” McNeely writes in the book’s introduction. “I hope that in taking readers behind the scenes and showing her from new angles, these photographs might provide greater insight into the making of this extraordinary woman.” The candid photos give a glimpse into the family’s private life. Click ahead to see her 1997 inaugural gown by Oscar de la Renta, a blue skirt suit, and a meeting with Madeleine Albright.