Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

When Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg heard that 8-year-old Michele Threefoot dressed up as her for her school’s superhero day, she truly outdid herself, sending Michele not one but two personal notes of encouragement. Michele’s mother originally posted the photo of her daughter dressed as RBG on Facebook, where it went viral and eventually made it to the Justice herself.

The family was reportedly contacted by Ginsburg’s assistant, and just a few days later a note to Michele arrived in the mail. “Dear Michele: You look just like me!” it read in RBG’s own handwriting. “May you continue to thrive on reading and learning. Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” A second (typed) note encouraged Michele to keep reading: “Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life. Reading shaped my dreams, and more reading helped me make my dreams comes true.”

According to the Huffington Post, Michele told her mother, “When I read it, I felt really happy because she said I looked just like her. It was really special because she wrote it by hand.”