The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Tom Hiddleston Defends His Self-Congratulatory South Sudan Speech

The one-time Taylor Swift boyfriend is just doing the best he can.

26 mins ago

Girls Season 6 Trailer: Time to Maybe, Finally Grow Up

Returning February 12.

11:16 a.m.

Pope Francis Invites Mothers to Breastfeed Their Infants in the Sistine Chapel

“You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear.”

10:47 a.m.

Read the Sweet Note Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sent an 8-Year-Old Girl

RBG is so good to her fans.

10:32 a.m.

The Invisible Socks That Keep My Feet Toasty

The no-show socks keep feet warm without ever slipping off.

10:13 a.m.

Ryan Gosling Had the Best Response to a Deep Question About Love

Same.

9:41 a.m.

Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta Settle Dispute Over Designer Laura Kim

They reached a confidential settlement over the ODLR incoming designer.

9:31 a.m.

Emma Stone Made the Most Awkward Hug Attempt at the Golden Globes

“That was weird, I’m sorry!”

9:27 a.m.

Donald Trump Says There’s a Shortage of ‘Great Dresses’ for the Inauguration

According to Trump, so many people will attend that “all the dress shops are sold out in Washington.”

8:52 a.m.

French Police Detain 16 People Connected to Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Kardashian was held at gunpoint as attackers escaped with an estimated $10 million in valuables.

8:32 a.m.

Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Hillary Lover’ Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

Trump was “not surprised” that “liberal movie people” denounced him.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 9

Mercury moves into Capricorn.

1:28 a.m.

Give Meryl Streep an Emmy for Her Incredible Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

“As my friend the dear, departed Princess Leia said: Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

12:05 a.m.

All the Beards at the Golden Globes

Is there a razor shortage in Hollywood?

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

After Golden Globes Flubs, Twitter Presents Its Own ‘Hidden Fences’ Features

After Jenna Bush conflates Hidden Figures with Fences, Twitter users come up with their own film mash-ups.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Wildest, Craziest, Prettiest Hair at the Golden Globes

From Sarah Jessica Parker’s gargantuan braid to Janelle Monae’s pearl-speckled updo.

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

Viola Davis Won’t Dignify a Trump Question By Talking About Him

“I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation, because it’s bigger than him.”

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Lola Kirke Wore a ‘F*ck Paul Ryan’ Pin to the Golden Globes

So much better than a diamond necklace.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sat Down on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Because walking the red carpet is tiring!

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Oh, My God, Dev Patel and Tiny Child Actor Sunny Pawar Are So Cute

Watch out, Jacob Tremblay.