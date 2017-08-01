Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

In addition to his impressive ivory-tickling skills, La La Land star Ryan Gosling also seems like a pretty top-notch boyfriend. In his best actor acceptance speech at tonight’s Golden Globes Awards, Gosling devoted the bulk of his speech to thanking his partner Eva Mendes — who was pregnant while he was making the film — for supporting him and caring for their daughter during the shoot.



“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said, looking close to tears. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so I could have this experience it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Feminist Ryan Gosling: So much more than just a meme.

