There’s no such thing as a free lunch (if certain illustrious members of Congress get their way, that is), so it’s fitting that in order to get the first episode of Full Frontal in 2017, we had to withstand Donald Trump’s first press conference in months, one in which he touched on the golden-showers matter no less. Samantha Bee took on the “comedy Christmas” (and non-comedy Caligula) with glee, saying, “The only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me.” Because if we are to absorb Donald Trump’s own teachings, all that’s relevant about the truth is what feels true in your heart, and Trump’s Russian revenge may or may not have cleared our malarkey detectors unscathed. Donald Trump: man of the people, with some first-syllable favoritism.