Saturday Night Live Takes Aim at The Bachelor’s Nick Viall

Photo: ©2016/Will Heath/Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall got the Saturday Night Live treatment last night in a sketch most appropriately titled Beard Hunk.

Beard Hunk, played by Beck Bennett, is a super laid-back “hunk with a sculpted beard” who doesn’t blink no matter what terrible Bachelor trope he’s presented with. From the “business owner” to the very sexually forward gal to the inevitable terrible ombre dye job, nothing gives him pause — probably because this is his fourth go-around in the franchise. Let’s not forget the cringe-worthy parade of contestants cooing, sighing, and requesting to “steal him for a sec.” It’s funny ‘cause it’s true!