See All the Red-Carpet Looks From the People’s Choice Awards

Plenty of fan-favorite stars showed up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the 43rd People’s Choice Awards. Joel McHale hosted the show that’s known for celebrating stars who’ve won the public’s hearts. With fan votes dictating the night’s winners, the People’s Choice Awards always make for an interesting mix of unexpected wins across industries. (How else could Blake Lively have beat out Meryl Streep for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress?)



On the red carpet, stars like Priyanka Chopra and Ashley Greene embraced lighter silhouettes and colors ahead of spring. Jennifer Lopez managed to wear as many diamonds as she could in her look for the evening, while Fifth Harmony made another appearance as a quartet and Ruby Rose embraced color in her skinny suit.



