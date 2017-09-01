Give Meryl Streep an Emmy for Her Incredible Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

When Meryl Streep took the stage to accept the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille award, the actress took a powerful stance against Donald Trump. The most powerful performance of the year, she said, didn’t deserve an award: It was when the president-elect mocked a journalist’s disability. “It kind of broke my heart. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” she said. “This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone on a public platform — by someone powerful — filters down into everyone’s life.”

Read Streep’s seething anti-Trump remarks in full below: