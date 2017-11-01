Oscar-winner Charlize Theron doesn’t love being pigeonholed as a “gorgeous, gown-wearing” actress, but on the red carpet she does an impressive job of playing the part. The graceful South African film producer looks effortlessly polished whether she’s attending a premiere in a bold Saint Laurent suit, or an awards show in a Dior dress with a dramatic plunging neckline. While awaiting Theron’s next role in The Coldest City this summer, catch up on the star’s best looks throughout the years, from Monster to Mad Max, in our slideshow ahead.