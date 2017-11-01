The Latest on the Cut

3:32 p.m.

At Least One Celebrity Will Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Finally, somebody RSVP’d.

3:13 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Confirms She Will Be Leaving Trump Organization, Her Fashion Label

The eldest Trump daughter confirmed that news in a Facebook post.

3:04 p.m.

19 Hygge-Optional Danish Things You Can Buy on Amazon

From Spunk gummies to an Aebeleskivers pan

2:48 p.m.

Watch This Sexual-Assault Survivor’s Powerful Testimony Against Jeff Sessions

“We must trust the attorney general to respect the humanity of all Americans.”

2:37 p.m.

See All of Monster Star Charlize Theron’s Best Red-Carpet Style Moments

Polished smoking jackets and plunging dresses.

2:06 p.m.

Of Course Lena Dunham Considered This Job

Quirky!

1:50 p.m.

New York Is Fighting to Keep Birth Control Free for New Yorkers, No Matter What

If the ACA were to be repealed, there’s a chance New Yorkers could be protected.

1:46 p.m.

Here’s How to Pump at the Women’s March on Washington

Make sure your backpack is transparent, for one.

1:27 p.m.

FKA twigs Drops Hypnotic New Song in an Eye-popping Nike Commercial

It’s called “Trust in Me.”

1:24 p.m.

How to Wear Dark Lipstick With Chapped Lips

A luxurious French find.

12:54 p.m.

Selena Gomez Wants You to Know She Makes Out With the Weeknd Now

The new couple posed for 46 amorous paparazzi shots.

12:10 p.m.

Russia Could Decriminalize Domestic Violence

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence just passed its first reading in Russian parliament.

12:00 p.m.

A New App Wants to Collect Data on Sexism — But Will It Make a Difference?

Whistle wants to be the “see something, say something” of sexism.

11:45 a.m.

Stella McCartney Celebrated Her Pre-Fall Collection at an Iconic Harlem Venue

Alicia Keys performed at the show, held at the historic Cotton Club.

11:44 a.m.

I Wear Less Makeup Now Thanks to This Illuminating Mirror

It’s like looking at yourself in unforgiving sunlight.

11:03 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Fashion Influence Won’t End When She Leaves the White House

Here’s where things get interesting.

10:51 a.m.

Ben Affleck Breathes Through Interminable TSA Pat Down

Another Affleck moment of Zen.

10:47 a.m.

Kanye Has a Crying Kim Kardashian Air Freshener in His Car

The smell of love.

10:03 a.m.

Are Celebrities at the Women’s March Really Helping the Cause?

Even with the most noble intentions, celebrity activism inevitably becomes more about the messenger than the message.

9:40 a.m.

Kirsten Dunst Is Reportedly Going to Marry Landry From Friday Night Lights

The couple reportedly got engaged over the weekend.