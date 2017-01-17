All the J.Crew Michelle Obama Wore

View Slideshow Photo: Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Throughout her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama has supported and influenced the fashion industry with an authority that will only grow after she leaves the White House. She wore standby classics by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Jason Wu, plus a slew of colorful designer gowns (see these dresses by Gucci, Versace, and Vera Wang). But her fashion choices never felt more relatable than when she stepped out wearing a go-to label for fashion-conscious working women: J.Crew.

Much of her J.Crew wardrobe appeared at children’s events or in casual settings — in the form of cardigans (so many cardigans!) and coats. But FLOTUS also used the label’s more affordable items as statement accessories at formal events — like her green gloves at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, and a bold bejeweled belt at the second.

In honor of the First Lady’s birthday, click ahead to see (almost) every single time she wore J.Crew.