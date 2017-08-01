Mario Testino’s Largest Book Ever Is About Fashionable Men

View Slideshow Photo: © Mario Testino

In the 1980s, fashion photographer Mario Testino shot a woman’s haircut for British Vogue. It was one of his first professional assignments and somewhat of a signifier, as he continued to photograph women throughout his career: Princess Diana, Beyoncé, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and many others.

But Testino flipped this focus in his book SIR, published by Taschen, which showcases 300 photographs of men — his largest published collection to date. The tome explores the evolution of masculinity in the fashion world over the past 30 years, featuring portraits of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, David Bowie, models, and more celebrity men.

“It has been a surprise to see now just how many different kinds of pictures of men I’ve taken over the past thirty years,” Testino writes. “I think the way men are seen in photography, in fashion, and the way that men look at pictures of themselves has changed in recent years. It is a subject that has come into focus: The masculine image, a man’s personal style, changing attitudes to the male face and body.”

